EFCC re-arraigns ex-Air Force chief on N7bn money laundering charges

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mohammed Umar (retd), before the Federal High Court, Abuja on seven counts of money laundering. The prosecution accused him of criminal breach of trust and corruption involving about N7.382bn. It alleged that Umar removed […] The post EFCC re-arraigns ex-Air Force chief on N7bn money laundering charges appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 25, 2017
