EFCC recovers N409 billion & 137 convictions nationwide in 8 months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between January and August 2017 recovered about N409 billion and secured 137 convictions nationwide, the acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu said on Wednesday. He spoke at an interactive meeting with media executives that held in Abuja. “Between January and August 30, 2017, the EFCC recovered N409,270,706,686.75; $69,501,156.67; 231,118.69 Pounds; 610,816.20 […] The post EFCC recovers N409 billion & 137 convictions nationwide in 8 months appeared ...
Added August 30, 2017
