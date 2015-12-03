11

views
Unfave

EFCC Summons Ex-NIA DG, Oke, Wife over $43.5m Ikoyi Cash

Davidson Iriekpen In furtherance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the law enforcement agencies to investigate the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke, and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday announced that it was […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 01, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. EFCC seizes ex-Gov Shema’s passport over alleged N76bn fraud
    added September 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. N13bn Ikoyi cash: EFCC invites ex-NIA DG, wife
    added November 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Suspended NIA DG’s Wife, Folashade Oke bought Ikoyi Flat for N360m – EFCC
    added May 05, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. EFCC Arraigns Ex-NIMASA DG, Nine Others over Alleged N1.153bn Scam
    added December 03, 2015 from This Day News
  5. EFCC: Wife of Suspended NIA DG Bought Ikoyi Flat for N360m
    added May 06, 2017 from This Day News