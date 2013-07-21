13

views
Unfave

Eid-el-Fitr: Saraki urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s quick recovery

Added June 24, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Imam urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s safe return
    added January 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Eid-el-Kabir: Saraki, Adeola urge Muslims to pray for economy
    added September 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Pres. Jonathan Urges Nigerians to Pray for Buhari
    added May 25, 2015 from Bella Naija
  4. South Africa urges Nigerians to pray for Nelson Mandela
    added July 21, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. Gbagbo’s party urges Ivorians to pray for Ouattara’s quick recovery
    added February 22, 2014 from The Punch News