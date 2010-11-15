14

Eid-el-Kabir: Aregbesola offers indigenes free round-trip train ride from Lagos to Osun

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Osun State Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Mr. Ismail Alagbada, has announced that the free train ride for 2017 Eid-el-Kabir will start on Wednesday. This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon. The commissioner said the gesture […]
