At least eight people have died after a bolt of lightning struck a small-scale goldmine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said Monday. “Thirty people were struck, including seven who were killed instantly and an eighth who died of their injuries in hospital,” local official Christophe Ikando told AFP. The lightning strike occurred in […]

Added September 04, 2017

from The Punch News