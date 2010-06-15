14

Ekiti Assembly writes Magu, threatens him with contempt over arrest of state officials

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Ekiti State House of Assembly has sent letter of protest to the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, over the arrest and detention of the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Toyin Ojo; and the Accountant General, Mrs. Yemi Owolabi. In the letter, the Assembly described the arrests […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 03, 2017
from The Punch News

