Ekweremadu must join APC to save his seat —Marafa

A member of the Senate Unity Forum, a group within the All Progressives Congress senators in the red chamber, Senator Kabir Marafa, in this interview with LEKE BAIYEWU, explains how Senator Ali Ndume was removed as the Majority Leader and the next move by the caucus Why did the Senate APC caucus change its leadership […] The post Ekweremadu must join APC to save his seat —Marafa appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 15, 2017
from The Punch News

