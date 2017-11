Obiano prays for ex-VP’s recovery Chritopher Isiguzo in Enugu and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka The family of the former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, wednesday said the octogenarian was in a stable condition, but would remain under close medical observation for some time. The politician who recently marked his 85th birthday reportedly slumped and relapsed […]

Added November 01, 2017

