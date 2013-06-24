14

views
Unfave

el-Rufai in court, gives evidence on libel suit against journalist

Added May 10, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. el-Rufai in court, gives evidence on libel suit against journalist
    added May 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Court strikes out N100m libel suit against PUNCH
    added November 25, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. Hezbollah: Court reserves judgment on N50bn suit against FG
    added June 24, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. Obasanjo won’t appear in court over Kashamu’s libel suit
    added June 10, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. Abuja court terninates hearing on eligibility suit against Gen. Buhari
    added April 22, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog