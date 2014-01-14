login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
I want to stay at Arsenal – Ozil
Uduaghan to chair unveiling of NAIG’s N30m secretariat design
Electricity Crisis: FESTAC community decries two weeks power outage
Senate gives NNPC, CBN, FIRS, 34 others one week to submit budget
131 fresh badoo suspects, cultists nabbed in Ikorodu
Trending Nigerian News
I won’t disclose details of my discussion with Buhari – Osinbajo
Don Moen not dead, tweets photo of his family Minnesota
NAF resume training of pilots for unmanned aircraft
NHIS scam: Reps accuse Health Minister of contempt
Web Hosting Company – HUB8 – introduces Free Internet Services to Nigeria
6
views
Electricity Crisis: FESTAC community decries two weeks power outage
Added July 12, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Electricity workers shelves strike for two weeks
added January 14, 2014 from
The Punch News
Benin community laments six months power outage
added February 20, 2017 from
The Punch News
Expect power outage on December 29th- Eko Disco tells Ikoyi, VI , Lagos Island residents
added December 22, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Abakaliki residents decry incessant power outage
added January 18, 2014 from
The Punch News
Port Harcourt DISCO blames power outage on rainstorm
added January 25, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us