6

views
Unfave

Electricity Crisis: FESTAC community decries two weeks power outage

Added July 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Electricity workers shelves strike for two weeks
    added January 14, 2014 from The Punch News
  2. Benin community laments six months power outage
    added February 20, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Expect power outage on December 29th- Eko Disco tells Ikoyi, VI , Lagos Island residents
    added December 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Abakaliki residents decry incessant power outage
    added January 18, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. Port Harcourt DISCO blames power outage on rainstorm
    added January 25, 2017 from The Punch News