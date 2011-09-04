As the 10th anniversary of the critically acclaimed modeling competition, Elite Model Look Nigeria draws closer, we decided to check up on the all the winners of the highly coveted title since the competition started in 2008. It’s been hard to keep track of these fabulous models since they won because the title and their […] The post Elite Model Look Nigeria Winners – What Have they Been up to? appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 22, 2017

from Bella Naija

