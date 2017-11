By Obinna Chima The dogged implementation of the foreign exchange (FX) restriction on certain items has led to a 65 per cent drop in the country’s monthly import bill, from an average of $5.5 billion to $1.9 billion as of half year 2017, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed. Emefiele, who […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 11, 2017

from This Day News