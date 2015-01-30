Ending The Buhari Versus Jonathan Political Feud

By Sufyan Abbas Mohammed From what one is seeing, the political fight between President Mohammed Buhari and the former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan appears endless. Nigerians have not forgotten how they were entertained with accusations and counter accusations from both camps, during the campaigns leading to the 2015 general elections. After the Presidential elections which […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 18, 2017

from This Day News

