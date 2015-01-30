11

views
Unfave

Ending The Buhari Versus Jonathan Political Feud

By Sufyan Abbas Mohammed From what one is seeing, the political fight between President Mohammed Buhari and the former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan appears endless. Nigerians have not forgotten how they were entertained with accusations and counter accusations from both camps, during the campaigns leading to the 2015 general elections. After the Presidential elections which […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 18, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ending The Buhari Versus Jonathan Political Feud
    added August 18, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Ending the Buhari versus Jonathan political feud
    added August 17, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. President, Amaechi take political feud to the polls
    added January 30, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. Anenih asks Nigerians to support Buhari, retires from politics
    added November 26, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. The Buhari Legacy Project - By Reuben Abati
    added October 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog