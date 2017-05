Beejaysax live is here! It’s premium entertainment for your spirit, soul and body! Date: Sunday, May 14th, 2017 Time: 5.00 pm Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos For tickets and table Reservation call: 08058982828 & 08132588595 Be there! —————————————————————————————————— ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 13, 2017

from Bella Naija