login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Nigeria and her great human assets abroad —Demola Seriki
Customs at Western Marine steps up patrol surveillance at creeks
Customs FOU zone ‘A’ strengthens enforcement capacity
How GHSI, first secondary school in North-Central, started 50 years ago – Isau, ex-Kwara SSG
‘Igbo are not against Nigeria’s existence, but …’
Trending Nigerian News
Maroof, Ogu To join Eagles in Abuja Sunday; Onazi, Omeruo On Monday
JAMB reveals most sought-after Nigerian universities - Premium Times
FG provides N10bn for workers’ promotion arrears
Starting an online business
Stocks: Investors gain N798bn in one week
12
views
Enough of Military/ Police clashes
Added June 03, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
IGP Orders Probe of Hausa-Yoruba Clash in Ile-Ife
added March 11, 2017 from
This Day News
Herdsmen, police clash: Corpse of missing policeman found in river
added February 08, 2017 from
The Punch News
U.S. Govt expresses concern over deaths of Nigerians during clashes between police and Shia Muslims in Kano
added November 18, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Resurgence of attacks: Shettima holds emergency security meeting with heads of Military, Police, DSS, Air Force
added February 20, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Several wounded as Iraq police clash with protesters
added February 11, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us