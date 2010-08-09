17

Enugu LG polls: PDP wins 14 councils

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has swept the 14 chairmanship election results released by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) in Saturday’s  local government election. The party also swept all ward councillorship positions in 11 Local Government Areas also announced by the commission. The Chairman of ENSIEC, Dr Mike Ajogwu, announced the results at ENSIEC […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 05, 2017
from The Punch News

