The Enugu State Police Command on Sunday commenced the raid of black spots and forests areas in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area to rid it of hoodlums and their activities. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed, ordered the security […]

Added August 29, 2017

