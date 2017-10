By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu The Enugu State Command of the Nigerian Prisons yesterday began a manhunt for the two escaped inmates of its maximum security prisons in Enugu. They reportedly escaped through the ceiling of St. Peters Catholic Chaplaincy located in the prison yard. The two inmates were said to have been convicted for […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 08, 2017

from This Day News