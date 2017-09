Liverpool are seeking to end a frustrating September on a positive note as they face a reunion with their former manager Rafa Benitez at Newcastle on Sunday. Benitez remains a popular figure at Anfield, having guided Liverpool to the Champions League title with a remarkable victory over AC Milan in 2005, a night remembered fondly […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 30, 2017

from The Punch News