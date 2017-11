Manchester United supporters could be treated to the long-awaited returns of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba when their team resume their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Saturday. The pair, so instrumental in United’s success last season, are back in full training and may be named on the bench as manager Jose Mourinho attempts […]

Added November 17, 2017

