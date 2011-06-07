13

Erdogan says Turkey to close Iraqi border, warns Kurds on oil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Eddogan said on Monday that Ankara would close its border with northern Iraq over an independence referendum and threatened the Iraqi Kurds with blocking their key oil exports. “Entrance-exit will be closed” at the Habur border crossing, Erdogan said in a speech as he angrily denounced Monday’s referendum as “illegitimate”. He […]
September 25, 2017
The Punch News

