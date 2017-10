Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Iran on Wednesday in a sign of warming ties between the two neighbours who support rival camps in Syria but both strongly oppose last week’s Iraqi Kurdish vote for independence. The two governments fear the secession of Iraq’s Kurds would stoke separatist sentiment among their own large Kurdish minorities […]

October 04, 2017

