Eric Arubayi’s Younger Brother reveals the Singer Died after using Expired Malaria Drugs
More details of Gospel singer Eric Arubayi’s death have been revealed by his younger brother, Derrick Arubayi in an interview with Vanguard. According to Derrick, Eric died at a hospital in Delta State after he took expired drugs that were meant to treat his malaria and typhoid ailment. Derrick said: “He had malaria and typhoid, […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija
Added February 13, 2017
from Bella Naija