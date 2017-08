The village head of Abak Obong, in the Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Bassey Ikpaisong, has died from the gunshot injuries he sustained after an attack by some gunmen. A family member, who did not want to be identified, told our correspondent that the chief died on Tuesday in a […]

