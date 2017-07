The European Union Commission has offered 209 million euros ($245m) in new emergency aid for Greece on Thursday to help refugees stranded in the country to rent homes and pay for basics with cash card. About 62,000 refugees and migrants, mainly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis headed to northern Europe, have been stranded in Greece since […]

Added July 27, 2017

from The Punch News