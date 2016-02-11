19

views
Unfave

EU Withdraws Financial Support for Nigeria, Says Country Not Poor

Alex Enumah in Abuja The European Union (EU) has withdrawn financial support for Nigeria, saying the country has enough resources to meet her developmental needs. The Head of EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Michel Arrion, gave the charge thursday at an annual distinguished lecture organised by IBB Golf Club in collaboration with Foundation […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 29, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. EU Withdraws Financial Support for Nigeria, Says Country Not Poor
    added June 29, 2017 from This Day News
  2. AfDB approves $600m financial support for Nigeria
    added November 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. We’re available for Nigeria, says IMF boss
    added February 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. CAN election: We still support for Ayokunle, says Methodist Church
    added July 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Regional govt best for Nigeria, says Clark
    added May 25, 2016 from The Punch News