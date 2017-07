Europe has dominated entries for the 2017 International Table Tennis Federation Challenge Nigeria Open, as 10 countries registered before the July 10 deadline. The championship is scheduled for Aug. 9 to Aug. 13 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. A statement by the ITTF Media Department said that Europe […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 16, 2017

from The Punch News