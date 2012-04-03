23

views
Unfave

Evans fights back from prison, prevents Police from impounding his trucks

Added October 06, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Evans fights back from prison, prevents Police from impounding his trucks
    added October 06, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Why we prevented PDP from meeting at ICC – Police
    added February 20, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. US youngest murderer, who was jailed at 12 set to be freed from prison at the age of 29
    added July 20, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Pension Scam: Release us from prison, Perm Sec, five others beg court
    added April 03, 2012 from Vanguard News
  5. Photo: Suspect arrested for burglary, theft in Abia three months after being released from prison for kidnapping
    added June 06, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog