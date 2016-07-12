Related Nigerian News
- Evans sues Police, says charge me or free me, dad files 27-point affidavit in support
added June 28, 2017 from Vanguard News
- 'If Allah has destined that I will be President, they cannot stop me or deter me - Sule Lamido
added January 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kidnap kingpin, Evans sues police, demands release or arraignment
added June 28, 2017 from The Punch News
- Billionaire kidnapper, Evans, sues police
added June 28, 2017 from The Punch News
- Store owner who saw Alton Sterling's shooting sues police, claiming they stole his surveillance video and locked him in car for 4hours
added July 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog