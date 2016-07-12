33

views
Unfave

Evans sues Police, says charge me or free me, dad files 27-point affidavit in support

Added June 28, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Evans sues Police, says charge me or free me, dad files 27-point affidavit in support
    added June 28, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. 'If Allah has destined that I will be President, they cannot stop me or deter me - Sule Lamido
    added January 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Kidnap kingpin, Evans sues police, demands release or arraignment
    added June 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Billionaire kidnapper, Evans, sues police
    added June 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Store owner who saw Alton Sterling's shooting sues police, claiming they stole his surveillance video and locked him in car for 4hours
    added July 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog