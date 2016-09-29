11

Everything isn’t what it seems to Hannah Babatunde on a New Episode of Radio Drama “LAGOSA” | Listen to Teaser

Hannah is the 25yr old daughter of Michael Babatunde; a ‘successful’ blogger and high fashion enthusiast, she enjoys the perks of being the First Daughter of Eko Atlantic city. However, Hannah has started to get some weird feeling that life may be more than just private jets, exotic destinations and glam events! Thus her journey […] The post Everything isn’t what it seems to Hannah Babatunde on a New Episode of Radio Drama “LAGOSA” | Listen to Teaser appeared first ...
