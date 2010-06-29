Ex-American soldier, Chelsea Manning, barred from entering Canada
Chelsea Manning, a former American soldier jailed for leaking troves of classified information, said Monday that she was banned from entering Canada due to criminal convictions in the United States. Manning wrote on Twitter that “i guess canada has permanently banned me,” posting an image of a document that described why she was denied entry. […]
Added September 25, 2017
from The Punch News