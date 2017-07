A former Nigerian boxer, Hogan “Atomic Bomb” Jimoh, is dead. He was aged 62 years. The former Lightweight boxing champion died in the early hours of Sunday in his Lagos Island residence. Jimoh was born in Ilorin, Kwara State in 1955. General-Secretary of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Remi Aboderin, confirmed the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 31, 2017

from This Day News