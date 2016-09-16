14

Ex-governor Shema looted N50.5b: Inquiry

Added June 03, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ex-governor Shema looted N50.5b: Inquiry
    added June 03, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Inquiry commission accuses ex-Katsina gov, Shema, of N50.5bn theft
    added June 03, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Katsina accuses ex-gov Shema, others of diverting N8.6bn
    added November 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Wanted ex-Governor of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema turns himself in the EFCC
    added September 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Alleged N10.8bn fraud: Ex-gov Shema, others get N1bn bail
    added February 21, 2017 from The Punch News