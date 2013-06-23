8

Ex-militants Want Pipeline Security Jobs for N’Delta Youths, Rally Support for Buhari

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa Ex-militants from the nine Niger Delta states under the Leadership Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI), has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent initiatives in the region, but insisted that to sustain the peace in the region, pipelines surveillance jobs should be handled by the youths who know the terrain. The youths […]
Added October 26, 2017
from This Day News

