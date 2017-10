The Nigeria Football Supporters Club has expressed shock at the death of its member and veteran sports journalist, Mr Ewedapo Akintunde, which occurred on Saturday. Akintunde, who retired from the News Agency of Nigeria in 2016 as an Assistant Editor-in-Chief, died in his residence in Itoki, Ogun, during an illness. He was aged 60 and […]

