Ex NBA President Joseph Daudu Loses wife | She endured “28 years of vicious domestic violence” – Chidi Odinkalu
Ranti Daudu, the wife of former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Joseph Bodunrin Daudu is dead. She died of heart attack at a hospital in Kaduna Thursday night. Former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, who tweeted her demise wrote: After more than 28 yrs of vicious domestic violence, my big sister, […]
Added July 07, 2017
from Bella Naija