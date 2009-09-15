Ex-political office holders protest in Lagos, demand entitlements

Samson Folarin Some former political office holders in Lagos State on Thursday protested at the Governor’s Office, Alausa, Ikeja, over the non-payment of their entitlements. The protesters, who were about 100, reportedly blocked the Governor’s Avenue, demanding that salaries owed them by the previous administration should be paid. The PUNCH learnt that the group was […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 07, 2017

from The Punch News

