Ex-Senate President, Nnamani, joins APC

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu A former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday formally joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party. The former Senate President, who is currently the head of the Electoral Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, registered as a member of the APC at […] The post Ex-Senate President, Nnamani, joins APC appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 22, 2017
