Ex-UNIOSUN student, Lateefat Abiola, emerges best medicine graduate in Ukraine

Dr. Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola, the best graduating medical student at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine, was on top of the world 30 June, as she delivered the valedictory speech. Abiola who was a student of Osun State University was sponsored to the Ukrainian university by the government of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, to complete […]
Added July 01, 2017
from The Punch News

