An Ophthalmologist, Dr Ayodeji Alade who works at the General Hospital, Omuaran, Kwara State has warned people against getting exposed to excess light and heat to avoid damage to the cornea of the eyes resulting in blindness. Alade gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Omu-Aran on Friday. He […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 22, 2017

from The Punch News