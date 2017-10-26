After being crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria a few weeks ago, Ugochi Ihezue has made us proud to be representing Nigeria at the 2017 Miss World Competition, with the finale taking place today in China. From choosing to wear a coat of arms inspired costume in a form of solidarity, to her Head to head […] The post Exclusive: The Grand Finale is Here! Nigeria’s Rep Ugochi Ihezue speaks to BN about her #MissWorld2017 Journey appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 18, 2017

from Bella Naija

