23

views
Unfave

Exclusive: US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata assassinated in broad day light in Nigeria

LIB has just received an exclusive tip that a respected US Army Veteran Chuks Okebata was shot dead in an alleged case of 'broad day light assassination'.   According to the tip we got from Chima Ndiukwu who claims to be cousins with the late Chuks,  'my Cousin Chuks Okebata, A USA Veteran, who has spent most part of his life working and defending the United States of America. After a very
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 14, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Exclusive: US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata assassinated in broad day light in Nigeria
    added January 14, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Designer Kunbi Oyelesi recounts how she was robbed in broad day light at CMS
    added January 12, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Judge in drug lord El Chapo's case gunned down in broad daylight while jogging (video)
    added October 19, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Re: Writer recounts assasination attempt in Ikoyi...the real story is even scarier!
    added January 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. A true of Life in Nigeria by Reno Omokri
    added December 05, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog