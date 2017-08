By Obinna Chima The accretion of Nigeria’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves has continued, as figures released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have shown that reserves had grown by $1.263 billion this quarter to $31.551 billion as of August 16, compared with the $30.288 billion on June 30. This signified a steady improvement […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 21, 2017

from This Day News