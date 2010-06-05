8

ExxonMobil misled public on climate for decades – Study

US oil giant ExxonMobil knowingly misled the public for decades about the danger climate change poses to a warming world and the company’s long-term viability, according to a peer-reviewed study released Wednesday. An analysis of nearly 200 documents spanning decades found that four-fifths of scientific studies and internal memos acknowledged global warming is real and […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 23, 2017
from The Punch News

