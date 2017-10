Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the United States Grand Prix and will have title rival Sebastian Vettel alongside him on the front row. Hamilton beat Vettel by 0.239 seconds as the German rescued his day with a superb final lap. Vettel was fourth after the first runs in final qualifying, over 0.7secs off the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 21, 2017

from This Day News