Related Nigerian News
- FAAC: Revenue drops by N184.2bn as FG, states, LGs share N467.8bn in August
added August 23, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
- FAAC: FG, States, LGs shared N2.53 trn in 7 months
added September 22, 2016 from The Punch News
- Excess Crude Account Rises to $9.2bn as FG, States, LGs Share N567.7bn in December
added January 15, 2013 from This Day News
- Excess crude account drops to $5.27bn
added May 19, 2013 from Vanguard News
- FG, states, LGs owe electricity firms N45bn
added December 30, 2015 from The Punch News