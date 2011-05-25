20

views
Unfave

Fadama 111 will have positive impact on Niger people – coordinator

Added May 10, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. Fadama 111 will have positive impact on Niger people – coordinator
    added May 10, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. Donald Trump Criticizes President Obama Over Baltimore Riots | Says He Doesn’t Have Positive Impact on “Thugs”
    added April 28, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. Naira Devaluation Will have Positive & Negative Ripple Effects on Economy – Economist
    added November 28, 2014 from Bella Naija
  4. Luxury Bus Owners Hail FG on Subsidy Removal, Deregulation
    added May 20, 2016 from This Day News
  5. ‘New interest rate will have little effect on stocks'
    added May 25, 2011 from 234Next