login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
33 cattle rustlers, hoodlums lynched
Iheanacho has to prove himself elsewhere, says Agali
Crude oil prices recover after sliding to 10-month lows
Market women protest use of weighing scales in Osun
Leicester plan £25m move for Man City’s Kelechi Iheanacho
Trending Nigerian News
Turkish Club Monitor Akwa United Striker, Alhassan
Fake doctor who sucks patients’ sperm, discharges them without treatment arrested
Sexual activity of youths in Lagos communities worrisome — AHI
Judgment without justice
I prefer having rich person in charge of economy – Trump
15
views
Fake doctor who sucks patients’ sperm, discharges them without treatment arrested
Added June 22, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Fake doctor who sucks patients’ sperm, discharges them without treatment arrested
added June 22, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Fake medical doctor who sucks patients’ sperm arrested in Niger state
added June 21, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Doctor who scammed patients by falsely diagnosing cancer jailed for 45 years
added July 11, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Fake doctor nabbed for illegal abortion
added February 03, 2017 from
The Punch News
Sombre mood at Mt. Sinai hospital where the doctor who jumped off Third Mainland bridge worked before his death
added March 21, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us