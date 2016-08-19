27

Fake NYSC Member arrested in Akwa Ibom Camp

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested a fake corps member at the NYSC orientation camp, Ikot Itie Udung, in Nsit Atai Local Government Area. A statement issued in Uyo by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, on Wednesday said the fake corps member, Justice Orlu, was nabbed following an […] The post Fake NYSC Member arrested in Akwa Ibom Camp appeared first on BellaNaija.
